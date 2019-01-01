Un bel dì vedremo (Madam Butterfly)

Giacomo Puccini & Renata Scotto & Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden & John Barbirolli
COMPOSER: Giacomo Puccini
SINGER: Renata Scotto
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
CONDUCTOR: John Barbirolli

Giacomo Puccini
