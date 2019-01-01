Tragödie, Op 64 No 3 (feat. Irwin Gage)

Brigitte Fassbaender & Irwin Gage & Robert Schumann
PERFORMER: Brigitte Fassbaender
FEATURED ARTIST: Irwin Gage
COMPOSER: Robert Schumann

More from this artist

Brigitte Fassbaender Brigitte Fassbaender
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from