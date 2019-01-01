Trumpet Concerto in E flat major, H VIIe 1

Joseph Haydn & Mark Bennett & The English Concert & Trevor Pinnock
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: Mark Bennett
ENSEMBLE: The English Concert
CONDUCTOR: Trevor Pinnock

More from this artist

Joseph Haydn Joseph Haydn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from