The Sailors Song & Piercing Eyes from VI Original Canzonettas (feat. Roger Vignoles)

John Mark Ainsley & Roger Vignoles & Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: John Mark Ainsley
FEATURED ARTIST: Roger Vignoles
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn

