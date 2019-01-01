Quintet in C major D.956 for 2 violins, viola and 2 cellos: Adagio (feat. Alban Berg Quartett & Heinrich Schiff)

Franz Schubert & Alban Berg Quartett & Heinrich Schiff
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
FEATURED ARTIST: Alban Berg Quartett Heinrich Schiff

Franz Schubert
