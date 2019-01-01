Myths Op.30 for violin and piano: Dryads and Pan (feat. Krystian Zimerman & Kaja Danczowska)

Karol Szymanowski & Krystian Zimerman & Kaja Danczowska
COMPOSER: Karol Szymanowski
FEATURED ARTIST: Krystian Zimerman Kaja Danczowska

Karol Szymanowski
