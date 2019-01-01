Concerto no. 1 in D major Op.19 for violin and orchestra (feat. London Symphony Orchestra, Mstislav Leopoldovich Rostropovich & Maxim Vengerov)

Sergei Prokofiev & London Symphony Orchestra & Mstislav Leopoldovich Rostropovich & Maxim Vengerov
COMPOSER: Sergei Prokofiev
FEATURED ARTIST: London Symphony Orchestra Mstislav Leopoldovich Rostropovich Maxim Vengerov

More from this artist

Sergei Prokofiev Sergei Prokofiev
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from