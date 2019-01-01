Sonata from Concerto No.XI in E minor

Georg Muffat & L’Orfeo Barockorchester & Michi Gaigg
COMPOSER: Georg Muffat
ORCHESTRA: L’Orfeo Barockorchester
DIRECTOR: Michi Gaigg

Georg Muffat
