One, Two, Button Your Shoe

Billie Holiday, v; Bunny Berigan, t; Irving Fazola, cl; Clyde Hart, p; Dick McDonough, g; Artie Bernstein, b; Cozy Cole, d, spoken. 29 September 1936 & Billie Holiday
