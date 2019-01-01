Credo (Mass No 6 in E flat major, D 950)

Franz Schubert & Richard Hickox & Susan Gritton & Mark Padmore & James Gilchrist
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
CONDUCTOR: Richard Hickox
SINGER: Susan Gritton Mark Padmore James Gilchrist
ORCHESTRA: Collegium Musicum 90

More from this artist

Franz Schubert Franz Schubert
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from