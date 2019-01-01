Trio in A minor for clarinet, cello and piano, Op 40 (2nd mvt)

Carl Frühling & Michael Collins & Steven Isserlis & Stephen Hough
COMPOSER: Carl Frühling
PERFORMER: Michael Collins Steven Isserlis Stephen Hough

More from this artist

Carl Frühling Carl Frühling
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from