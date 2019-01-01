Lieder ohne Worte - book 7 (Op.85), no.6; Allegretto con moto in B flat major

Daniel Barenboim & Felix Mendelssohn
PERFORMER: Daniel Barenboim
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn

Daniel Barenboim
