Clair de Lune

Alphons Diepenbrock & Rudolf Jansen & Paul Verlaine & Roberta Alexander
COMPOSER: Alphons Diepenbrock
PERFORMER: Rudolf Jansen
AUTHOR: Paul Verlaine
SINGER: Roberta Alexander

