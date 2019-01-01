Serenade in C major for strings (Op.48)

Pyotr Tchaikovsky & Symfonický orchester Slovenského rozhlasu & Ľudovít Rajter
COMPOSER: Pyotr Tchaikovsky
ORCHESTRA: Symfonický orchester Slovenského rozhlasu
CONDUCTOR: Ľudovít Rajter
