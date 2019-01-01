Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen

Gustav Mahler & Marcin Kaminski & Adrian Janda & Bartosz Jakubczak & Bartlomiej Zajkowski
COMPOSER: Gustav Mahler
PERFORMER: Marcin Kaminski Adrian Janda Bartosz Jakubczak Bartlomiej Zajkowski Tomasz Januchta Hubert Zemler
MUSIC ARRANGER: Arnold Schoenberg
SINGER: Urszula Kryger
ENSEMBLE: Kwartesencja Ensemble
DIRECTOR: Monika Wolinska

