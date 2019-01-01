Alessandro (excerpt 'Solitudini amate')

George Frideric Handel & Sophie Boulin & La Petite Bande & Sigswald Kuijken
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Sophie Boulin
ENSEMBLE: La Petite Bande
DIRECTOR: Sigswald Kuijken

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from