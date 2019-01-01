6 Songs (Op.48), no.4; Die Verschwiegene Nachtigall

Edvard Grieg & Chen Reiss & Charles Spencer
COMPOSER: Edvard Grieg
SINGER: Chen Reiss
PERFORMER: Charles Spencer

Edvard Grieg Edvard Grieg
