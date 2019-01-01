Psalm 110: Le Toutpuissant a mon Seigneur et maistre

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck & Nederlands Kamerkoor & Peter Phillips
COMPOSER: Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
CHOIR: Nederlands Kamerkoor
CONDUCTOR: Peter Phillips

