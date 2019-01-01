Ay, que me abraso de amor en la llama [I burn in the flame of love]

Sebastián Durón Picazo & Olga Pitarch & Accentus Austria & Thomas Wimmer
COMPOSER: Sebastián Durón Picazo
SINGER: Olga Pitarch
ENSEMBLE: Accentus Austria
DIRECTOR: Thomas Wimmer

