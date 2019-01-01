Duke Bluebeard's Castle - Door 7

Béla Bartók & Siegmund Nimsgern & Tatiana Troyanos & BBC Symphony Orchestra & Pierre Boulez
COMPOSER: Béla Bartók
SINGER: Siegmund Nimsgern Tatiana Troyanos
ORCHESTRA: BBC Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Pierre Boulez

Béla Bartók
