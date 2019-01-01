Ball at the Palace (Hamlet Suite, Op 116a) (feat. Dmitry Yablonsky)

Russian Philharmonic Orchestra & Dmitry Yablonsky & Dmitri Shostakovich
PERFORMER: Russian Philharmonic Orchestra
FEATURED ARTIST: Dmitry Yablonsky
COMPOSER: Dmitri Shostakovich

Russian Philharmonic Orchestra Russian Philharmonic Orchestra
