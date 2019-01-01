Violin Concerto in A minor, Op 54

Anton Stepanovich Arensky & Aaron Rosand & Lëtzebuerger philharmoneschen Orchester & Louis de Froment
COMPOSER: Anton Stepanovich Arensky
PERFORMER: Aaron Rosand
ORCHESTRA: Lëtzebuerger philharmoneschen Orchester
CONDUCTOR: Louis de Froment

