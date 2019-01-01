Träume (Wesendonck Lieder arr Frackenpohl)

Richard Wagner & Edo de Waart & Orchestra of the Bayreuth Festival & Arthur Frackenpohl & Members of the Berlin Philharmonic
COMPOSER: Richard Wagner
CONDUCTOR: Edo de Waart
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Bayreuth Festival Members of the Berlin Philharmonic
MUSIC ARRANGER: Arthur Frackenpohl
ENSEMBLE: Canadian Brass

More from this artist

Richard Wagner Richard Wagner
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from