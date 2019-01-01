Invitation to the dance - rondo brillant

Carl Maria von Weber & Hector Berlioz & Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Neville Marriner
COMPOSER: Carl Maria von Weber
ORCHESTRATOR: Hector Berlioz
ORCHESTRA: Academy of St Martin in the Fields
CONDUCTOR: Neville Marriner

