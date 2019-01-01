The Barber of Seville (Overture)

Gioachino Rossini & Orchestra of the Academy of Santa Cecilia, Rome & Sir Antonio Pappano
COMPOSER: Gioachino Rossini
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Academy of Santa Cecilia, Rome
CONDUCTOR: Sir Antonio Pappano

More from this artist

Gioachino Rossini Gioachino Rossini
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from