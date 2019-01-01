Oboe Concerto in E flat (arr for trumpet)

Vincenzo Bellini & Geoffrey Payne & Unknown & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra & Michael Halász
COMPOSER: Vincenzo Bellini
PERFORMER: Geoffrey Payne
MUSIC ARRANGER: Unknown
ENSEMBLE: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Michael Halász

More from this artist

Vincenzo Bellini Vincenzo Bellini
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from