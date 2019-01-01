Missa sancta no.2 (J.251) (Op.76) in G major 'Jubelmesse'

Carl Maria von Weber & Henriette Schellenberg & Laverne G'Froerer & Keith Boldt & George Roberts
COMPOSER: Carl Maria von Weber
SINGER: Henriette Schellenberg Laverne G'Froerer Keith Boldt George Roberts
ORCHESTRA: CBC Radio Orchestra
CHOIR: Vancouver Chamber Choir
CONDUCTOR: Jon Washburn

