Phaeton - opera in 5 acts LWV.61

Sagittarius Vocal Ensemble, Jean-Baptiste Lully, Marc Minkowski, Florence Couderc, Howard Crook, Jean-Paul Fouchécourt, Jennifer Smith, Jérôme Varnier, Philippe Huttenlocher, Rachel Yakar & Véronique Gens
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from