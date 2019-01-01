String Trio No 2 in B flat major, D 581 (2nd mvt) (feat. William Primrose & Gregor Piatigorsky)

Jascha Heifetz & William Primrose & Gregor Piatigorsky & Franz Schubert
PERFORMER: Jascha Heifetz
FEATURED ARTIST: William Primrose Gregor Piatigorsky
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert

More from this artist

Jascha Heifetz Jascha Heifetz
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from