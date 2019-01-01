Symphony in F major, P 14 (3rd mvt)

Michael Haydn & The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen & Johannes Goritzki
COMPOSER: Michael Haydn
ORCHESTRA: The Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen
CONDUCTOR: Johannes Goritzki

Michael Haydn
