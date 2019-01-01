Violin Sonata No 1 in D major, D 384, 'Sonatina' (3rd mvt) (feat. Karl Engel & Ulf Hoelscher)

Franz Schubert & Karl Engel & Ulf Hoelscher
COMPOSER: Franz Schubert
FEATURED ARTIST: Karl Engel Ulf Hoelscher

More from this artist

Franz Schubert Franz Schubert
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from