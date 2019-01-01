Lieutenant Kije - suite for orchestra, with baritone ad lib. (Op.60), Troika

Sergei Prokofiev & Los Angeles Philharmonic & André Previn
COMPOSER: Sergei Prokofiev
ORCHESTRA: Los Angeles Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: André Previn
Added 2 times this week

More from this artist

Sergei Prokofiev Sergei Prokofiev
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from