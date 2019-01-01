Dance of the Dryads (Symphony No 3 in F major, Op 153, 'Im Walde')

Joachim Raff & Philharmonia Orchestra & Francesco d'Avalos
COMPOSER: Joachim Raff
ORCHESTRA: Philharmonia Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Francesco d'Avalos

Joachim Raff
