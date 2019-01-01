Carmen Fantasy

Franz Waxman & Maxim Vengerov & Israel Philharmonic Orchestra & Zubin Mehta
COMPOSER: Franz Waxman
PERFORMER: Maxim Vengerov
ORCHESTRA: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Zubin Mehta

