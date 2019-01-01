Dopo notte (Ariodante)

George Frideric Handel & Janet Baker & English Chamber Orchestra & Raymond Leppard
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
SINGER: Janet Baker
ORCHESTRA: English Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Raymond Leppard

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from