11 Variations on a theme by Haydn for 9 wind instruments and double bass (1982)

Jean Françaix & Danish Radio Concert Orchestra & Hannu Koivula
COMPOSER: Jean Françaix
ENSEMBLE: Danish Radio Concert Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Hannu Koivula

