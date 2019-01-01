Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 3: The Wild Hunt

Arnold Schoenberg & Simon O’Neill & Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts & Neal Davies & Wolfgang Schöne
COMPOSER: Arnold Schoenberg
SINGER: Simon O’Neill Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts Neal Davies Wolfgang Schöne
CHOIR: BBC Singers BBC Symphony Chorus Crouch End Festival Chorus New London Chamber Choir
ORCHESTRA: BBC Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Jukka‐Pekka Saraste

