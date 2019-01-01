4 Songs for women's voices, 2 horns and harp, Op 17

Johannes Brahms & Leif Lind & Per McClelland Jacobsen & Catriona Yeats & Danish National Radio Choir
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
PERFORMER: Leif Lind Per McClelland Jacobsen Catriona Yeats
CHOIR: Danish National Radio Choir
CONDUCTOR: Stefan Parkman

