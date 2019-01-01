Sonata a 6 for trumpet, violins, violas and bass

Andrew Manze & The English Concert & Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
DIRECTOR: Andrew Manze
ENSEMBLE: The English Concert
COMPOSER: Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber

More from this artist

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from