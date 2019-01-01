The Town Hall, Brno (Sinfonietta)

Leos Janáček & Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra & Edward Gardner
COMPOSER: Leos Janáček
ORCHESTRA: Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Edward Gardner

