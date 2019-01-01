Wohl dem, der den Herren furchtet (cantata)

Nicolaus Bruhns & Greta de Reyghere & Jill Feldman & Max van Egmond & Ricercar Consort
COMPOSER: Nicolaus Bruhns
SINGER: Greta de Reyghere Jill Feldman Max van Egmond
ENSEMBLE: Ricercar Consort

More from this artist

Nicolaus Bruhns Nicolaus Bruhns
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from