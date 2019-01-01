Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda & Tine Thing Helseth & Oslo Camerata & Stephan Barratt-Due
COMPOSER: Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
PERFORMER: Tine Thing Helseth
ORCHESTRA: Oslo Camerata
CONDUCTOR: Stephan Barratt-Due

More from this artist

Johann Baptist Georg Neruda Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from