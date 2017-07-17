Love Is The Answer
England Dan & John Ford Coley
Playlists featuring this track
Radio 2 Playlist: Pop Ballads - 17th July 2017
Relax and listen in full as Radio 2 brings you the best pop ballads from across the decades. Listen to more playlists from Radio 2
Relax and listen in full as Radio 2 brings you the best pop ballads from across the decades. Listen …
Updated 544 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2
Radio 2 Playlist: Love Songs - Taylor Swift, Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross...
Listen in full to Radio 2's playlist of music to relax and rest with. Listen to more playlists from Radio 2
Listen in full to Radio 2's playlist of music to relax and rest with. Listen to more playlists from …
Updated 699 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2