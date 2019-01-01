Audi, coelum, verba mea - from Vespro della Beata Vergine [1610] (feat. La Capella Reial de Catalunya, Lambert Climent, Hespèrion XXI, Lluís Claret & Jordi Savall)

Claudio Monteverdi & La Capella Reial de Catalunya & Lambert Climent & Hespèrion XXI & Lluís Claret
COMPOSER: Claudio Monteverdi
FEATURED ARTIST: La Capella Reial de Catalunya Lambert Climent Hespèrion XXI Lluís Claret Jordi Savall

Claudio Monteverdi Claudio Monteverdi
