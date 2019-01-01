The Frescoes of Piero della Francesca

Bohuslav Martinu & Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra in Bratislava & Róbert Stankovský & Symfonický orchester Slovenského rozhlasu & Róbert Stankovský
COMPOSER: Bohuslav Martinu
PERFORMER: Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra in Bratislava Róbert Stankovský
ORCHESTRA: Symfonický orchester Slovenského rozhlasu
CONDUCTOR: Róbert Stankovský

