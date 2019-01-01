Le bourgeois gentilhomme - La Ceremonie Turque (feat. La Petite Bande & Gustav Leonhardt)

Siegmund Nimsgern & La Petite Bande & Gustav Leonhardt & Jean‐Baptiste Lully
PERFORMER: Siegmund Nimsgern
FEATURED ARTIST: La Petite Bande Gustav Leonhardt
COMPOSER: Jean‐Baptiste Lully

