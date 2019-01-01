"Postcards from the Sky" for string orchestra (1997)

Marjan Mozetich & CBC Radio Orchestra & Mario Bernardi
COMPOSER: Marjan Mozetich
ORCHESTRA: CBC Radio Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mario Bernardi

