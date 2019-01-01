The Creation - Die Himmel erzahlen die Ehre Gottes

Joseph Haydn & Ursula Fiedler & Helmut Wildhaber & Magyar Rádió és Televízió énekkara & Péter Köves
PERFORMER: Joseph Haydn Ursula Fiedler Helmut Wildhaber Magyar Rádió és Televízió énekkara Péter Köves Hungarian Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra

