Sento un rumor (madrigal à 8)

Andrea Gabrieli & Chorus of Swiss-Italian Radio & Theatrum Instrumentorium & Stefano Innocenti
COMPOSER: Andrea Gabrieli
CHOIR: Chorus of Swiss-Italian Radio
ENSEMBLE: Theatrum Instrumentorium
CONDUCTOR: Stefano Innocenti

More from this artist

Andrea Gabrieli Andrea Gabrieli
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from