En bat med blommor (A boat with flowers), Op 44

Hugo Alfvén & Peter Mattei & Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester & Manfred Honeck
COMPOSER: Hugo Alfvén
SINGER: Peter Mattei
ORCHESTRA: Sveriges Radios Symfoniorkester
CONDUCTOR: Manfred Honeck

More from this artist

Hugo Alfvén Hugo Alfvén
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from